Snoop Dogg Draws Eye Rolls & Groans Over His NFL Netflix Show

Beyonce put on one grand halftime show last year for the NFL's debut on Netflix for Christmas. Her COWBOY CARTER-themed performance, which featured album guests such as Post Malone and Shaboozey, was also incredibly successful. Her contributions helped the streaming platform wrangle in over a third of the streaming platform's subscribers for the double-header.

As a result, Snoop Dogg had big shoes to fill. He was appointed as the headliner for this year, performing during the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings intermission. Similarly, he didn't ride solo. Instead of bringing on frequent collaborators to assist him, the California icon gathered talents across multiple genres.

K-pop trio HUNTR/X, Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, and country star Lainey Wilson performed Christmas classics with their respective spins on them. For example, HUNTR/X put a pop twist on "The 12 Days of Christmas."

Wilson, who rode in a white sleigh, added her Southern twang to "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." As for Andrea and Matteo added an old-school touch to "White Christmas."

As for Snoop Dogg, he ditched the Christmas carols for his West Coast slappers. "The One and Only," "My Favorite Things," and "Nuthin' But a ‘G' Thang" were highlighted.

Snoop Dogg NBA Broadcast Debut

However, he was in the holiday spirit as he donned a cozy yet luxurious red ensemble. He had on a double-breasted suit and a long coat with fuzzy trim.

But despite the halftime show being dynamic, fans online aren't too impressed. That's especially the case in The Neighborhood Talk comments section. "Anyway. Beyonce Bowl is still available to watch on Netflix," one user writes.

Another disgruntled viewer commented nothing but tomato emojis whereas another said, "Who asked for him? [laughing emoji]."

Moreover, it was reported that live viewers were complaining about the weak audio output.

But while a few people may not have enjoyed it, this won't be the last time that Snoop will be on some sort of sports broadcast.

In fact, those who have Peacock or cable will be hearing him during the second half of the Clippers-Warriors game on January 5. He will be providing play-by-play analysis and his overall NBA knowledge alongside Terry Gannon and Reggie Miller.