Snoop Dogg Just Got The Opportunity Of A Lifetime Thanks To The NBA

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Snoop Dogg performs after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg has appeared on lots of sports debate shows over the years to provide analysis, but the NBA is giving him an even better offer.

Snoop Dogg has achieved a lot in his career, especially outside of music. He's pretty much done everything you could possibly imagine from brand ambassador to the founder of a spirit company. But there is one thing he's yet to check off his bucket list.

That is to be a game analyst for the NBA. Well, per an initial report from The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, the league is helping that "dream come true." Per the journalist and Billboard, Snoop Dogg will be making his debut on January 5 at the Intuit Dome. That is the home for his Lakers' in-city rival, the Clippers, but he's still more than excited to have this opportunity.

The Clippers are squaring off against the visiting Golden State Warriors and that game will be broadcast on NBCSN and Peacock for Peacock NBA Monday. The West Coast icon is going to be heard during the second half alongside Terry Gannon and Reggie Miller.

"This is a dream come true for me," he said in a statement. "I’m fired up to be joining Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon on the call for the Clippers-Warriors game on Jan. 5. I can’t wait to bring a fresh vibe to the analysis while celebrating the skills and strategy these teams bring every night."

Snoop Dogg 2026 Winter Olympics

According to reports, the 54-year-old is going to be doing all the preparation he can. That includes going to team shootarounds, along with breaking down film and attending production meetings.

Sam Flood, an executive producer at NBC Sports is just as eager for Snoop to have this hope become reality. "We are excited to have Snoop bring his unique energy and passion to our NBA coverage. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch Snoop, Reggie and Terry talk hoops with a side order of fun."

If hearing this news is a bit shocking to you, don't forget that the "Gin & Juice" songwriter has plenty of experience in sports television. In fact, he's going to be back as a special correspondent at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Snoop’s Greatest Hits will also be making a return when the games start on February 4 in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

