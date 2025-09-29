Snoop Dogg served as NBC's primetime correspondent for the Paris Olympics back in 2024. Now, it's been announced that he'll be doing the same for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. Reportedly, he'll “explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage.” Snoop also confirmed the exciting news in a statement of his own.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” it begins. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families."

"The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world," he continued. "And as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics executive producer, seems equally excited about Snoop's return. “Our Ambassador of Happiness returns!" she said of the news. "We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics.”

This latest announcement comes just a few weeks after Snoop sparked controversy with some remarks about the movie Lightyear. The movie features a lesbian couple and their child. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'" he claimed during an appearance on the It's Giving podcast. "Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie."