BY Caroline Fisher 90 Views
Snoop Dogg Winter Olympics Hip Hop News
Jun 7, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Snoop Dogg performs prior to the start of the game between Edmonton Elks and BC Lions at BC Place Stadium. Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Snoop Dogg, he's bring his "puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out)."

Snoop Dogg served as NBC's primetime correspondent for the Paris Olympics back in 2024. Now, it's been announced that he'll be doing the same for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. Reportedly, he'll “explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage.” Snoop also confirmed the exciting news in a statement of his own.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” it begins. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families."

"The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world," he continued. "And as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

Snoop Dogg Olympics
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Snoop Dogg performs after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics executive producer, seems equally excited about Snoop's return. “Our Ambassador of Happiness returns!" she said of the news. "We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics.”

This latest announcement comes just a few weeks after Snoop sparked controversy with some remarks about the movie Lightyear. The movie features a lesbian couple and their child. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'" he claimed during an appearance on the It's Giving podcast. "Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie."

An apology was later issued via his official Instagram account, but his team claimed it was fake.

