Snoop Dogg has canceled a concert at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland, New Zealand, after the show's promoter, Pato Alvarez, was reportedly found guilty of allegedly sexually assaulting his children's babysitter. The move comes just days before the legendary rapper was set to take the stage. Fans who already purchased tickets to the event will be receiving refunds.

The promoting company, 4ward Entertainment, explained the update by citing "circumstances beyond" its control, in a statement caught by TMZ. It reads: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, Snoop Dogg will no longer be performing in Auckland this weekend. We apologise to all fans who were looking forward to the show on Saturday, September 20. We understand the disappointment and inconvenience caused. Our goal was to deliver a first-class, New Zealand-first show and we are saddened this is no longer possible. All refunds will be processed automatically by Eventfinda. This will take 2-5 days depending on your bank."

According to Rolling Stone, Alvarez was found guilty of two charges back in 2023, but fought to maintain his anonymity as an unnamed "entertainment industry figure" in the case. The Supreme Court finally rejected his request last Tuesday, and his identity became public.

Later this month, Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform at the 2025 AFL Grand Final in Australia. The move has been seen by fans as polarizing, after Snoop faced backlash for making homophobic remarks on the It's Giving podcast, last month. He had complained about the 2022 Pixar animated film Lightyear featuring an LGBTQ+ character.