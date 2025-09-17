Snoop Dogg Cancels New Zealand Concert After Promoter's Sexual Assault Conviction

Jun 7, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Snoop Dogg performs prior to the game between Edmonton Elks and BC Lions at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
Despite the move, Snoop Dogg is still scheduled to perform during the 2025 AFL Grand Final in Australia, later this month.

Snoop Dogg has canceled a concert at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland, New Zealand, after the show's promoter, Pato Alvarez, was reportedly found guilty of allegedly sexually assaulting his children's babysitter. The move comes just days before the legendary rapper was set to take the stage. Fans who already purchased tickets to the event will be receiving refunds.

The promoting company, 4ward Entertainment, explained the update by citing "circumstances beyond" its control, in a statement caught by TMZ. It reads: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, Snoop Dogg will no longer be performing in Auckland this weekend. We apologise to all fans who were looking forward to the show on Saturday, September 20. We understand the disappointment and inconvenience caused. Our goal was to deliver a first-class, New Zealand-first show and we are saddened this is no longer possible. All refunds will be processed automatically by Eventfinda. This will take 2-5 days depending on your bank."

According to Rolling Stone, Alvarez was found guilty of two charges back in 2023, but fought to maintain his anonymity as an unnamed "entertainment industry figure" in the case. The Supreme Court finally rejected his request last Tuesday, and his identity became public.

Read More: Australian Politician Calls On The AFL To "Dump" Snoop Dogg After Homophobic Comment

Snoop Dogg Australia Performance
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Snoop Dogg performs after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Later this month, Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform at the 2025 AFL Grand Final in Australia. The move has been seen by fans as polarizing, after Snoop faced backlash for making homophobic remarks on the It's Giving podcast, last month. He had complained about the 2022 Pixar animated film Lightyear featuring an LGBTQ+ character.

Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young even called on the event to cut ties with Snoop. In doing so, she labeled him a "slur-merchant" and recommended platforming an artist from Australia instead.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Smoke Weed With Kai Cenat During "Mafiathon 3" Stream

