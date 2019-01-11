new zealand
- MusicMase Prays With The Crowd While Performing In New ZealandMase took his audience on a spiritual journey.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLorde Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?In a world of fleeting fame, Lorde's resonance endures, echoing across generations and geographies.By Jake Skudder
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Mass Shootings And Shock Results Headline Day OneNew Zealand got its first-ever World Cup win, Australia lost its star player, and a mass shooting shocked a host city.By Ben Mock
- SongsSXMPRA Is In "GOD MODE" On New SingleThe buzzing New Zealand up-and-comer dropped yet another phonk banger to energize your playlists.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Calls New Zealand Government "Racist"Israel Adesanya isn't happy with what the government is doing to his gym. By Alexander Cole
- TVAmazon Shares Premiere Date, First Look At "Lord Of The Rings" TV SeriesThe series will air in the fall of 2022.By EJ Panaligan
- MusicElton John Ends Show Early Following Pneumonia DiagnosisElton John, battling with pneumonia, was forced to cut a concert for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour short, in New Zealand, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Is Welcome In New Zealand Once AgainTyler, The Creator's longstanding ban has been lifted. By Mitch Findlay
- Music"Power Rangers" Actor Pua Magasiva, "The Red Wind Ranger," Found Dead At 38Pua Magasiva starred in the popular "Power Rangers Ninja Storm" TV spinoff.By Devin Ch
- NewsJacquees Taps Lil Baby For The 90s-Inspired "Your Peace"Jacquees preaches impatience under the covers.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNew Zealand Announces Plans For Gun Reform Following Mosque ShootingsNew Zealand announces plans for gun reform.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake & Nicki Minaj Offer Prayers For The New Zealand Shooting VictimsDrake and Nicki Minaj were among those hitting back at the anti-Muslim ideas perpetuated by the mass shooter in NZ.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Prepares For 3rd Wave Of Copyright War Against New Zealand PoliticianEminem refuses to idly watch the Pirates make away with his fortune.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Explains Why He Wears Classic Rap Album T-ShirtsEminem flexes his status as a hip-hop historian. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Breaks Westpac Stadium's Attendance RecordEminem breaks an 18-year old record set by Robbie Williams. By Aron A.
- SongsSnoop Dogg Joins Tom Francis On "Lifestyle"Uncle Snoop collides with New Zealand rapper Tom Francis.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentAshley Graham Got Properly Shut Down By Lisa Bonet At The Oscar's Red CarpetIt's a no for Lisa. By Chantilly Post
- NewsR. Kelly Deletes "King Of R&B" Tour Announcement Following Sex Scandal OutrageThe entertainer might have canceled himself.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly's Overseas Tour: Azriel Clary's Dad Afraid Daughter Might Tag AlongAzriel Clary's dad puts foreign authorities on notice.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Announces Overseas Tour Amid Sexual Assault ScandalR. Kelly is still booking shows, apparently.By Aron A.
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Announces Solo Project After Sparking Rumors Of A "Rae Sremmurd Split"Slim Jxmmi puts his Rae Sremmurd through a series of emotional hoops.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Sparkles In Yellow Bodysuit In New ZealandNicki Minaj wears all yellow as she shines brightly in new photos.By Alex Zidel