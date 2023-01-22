Rising New Zealand rapper SXMPRA just dropped the fiery and head-banging single “GOD MODE!” Out now via 10K Projects, this new track is a raging, distorted, and succinct blend of hardcore hip-hop and nu-metal sounds. Following previous hot singles like “LOCKJAW” and “COWBELL WARRIOR!”, the mysterious MC is cooking up something menacing.

Furthermore, this track’s sonic pallet might remind some readers of a few different artists. However, the way they blend together is uniquely sharp, crisp production-wise, and balanced. Some of SXMPRA’s influences include XXXTENTACION, $UICIDEBOY$, and Pouya. As such, if you’re a fan of horrorcore, Memphis hip-hop, or the early stages of 2010s SoundCloud rap, you’re sure to find something great about “GOD MODE!”

USA + CANADA WE’RE COMING FOR YOU! THE HOLY GUAP! TOUR, A 7 STOP TOUR ACROSS USA & CANADA! TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT https://t.co/dU5ZMx8whW or https://t.co/hRn7Jhsvf3 pic.twitter.com/81dEDKCu8t — SXMPRA (@sxmpra) December 13, 2022

Moreover, SXMPRA made a name for himself as a buzzing figure in phonk music. For those unaware, the genre is a sort of update to Memphis-style rap instrumentals, with its frequent use of bell melodies, plucky synths, and compressed instrumentation.

“’GOD MODE!’ was made in the exact same setting as “LOCKJAW,” but only the day before,” SXMPRA stated. “Dozy made this beat after I suggested he watch the movie Midsommar, which he found himself inspired by. This track doesn’t necessarily have a story behind it, but a story can be found in the pure aggression of the track. It’s up for interpretation!”

Still, what did you think of SXMPRA’s latest single, “GOD MODE!”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep some quotable lyrics down below. Also, if you haven’t heard the song yet, you can find this banger on your preferred streaming service. As always, check back in with HNHH for the best new music drops each week.

Quotable Lyrics

I electrify, really wanna make it out the motherf***in mud, a brother coming alive, It’s a matter of time till I’m really making it, I find I never really wanna be one to die,

I try to rewind, but I gotta fight the fine line, it’s finite, thinking about a night that I might

Grip the knife, slice it right through the windpipe, take a motherf***er to the back and tell them goodbye