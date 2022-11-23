Who Is Duke Deuce?

If crunk and rock were to combine, they would produce none other than the Crunk Star himself, Duke Deuce. His mesmerizing dance routines and unforgettable lyrics pair with distinctly crunk production to create an uncompromised recipe for success.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee — the stomping grounds of some of the most influential hip-hop artists — music basically surrounded Deuce growing up. By the time he could walk, his father, an accomplished musician, would frequently bring his son to the studio. He subsequently became acclimated to instruments and studio equipment as he tirelessly worked to perfect his craft. Evidently, it’s paid off.

His latest project, CRUNKSTAR, set the tone for him musically, exploring his versatility further. Whether it’s turning up the hype or delving into harmonies, the artist shifts between both with ease to the satisfaction of his growing fanbase.

Duke Deuce on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.” (Cam Kirk, Collective Gallery)

“Create your own lane,” he advises musicians, in general, on the latest episode of On The Come Up.

While it is okay to be inspired by others, Deuce advises artists not to get boxed in. His unique personality and entertaining social media posts are undoubtedly a testament to staying true to this practice. He’s gained hundreds of thousands of supporters anticipating new music so long as he keeps delivering it. As soon as he drops new music or posts on Instagram, they’re instantly tuning in tuning in. The results are what drive the Memphian to continue to drop records that simultaneously push his creative limits without losing his essence.

Though he advised any new music fan to check out records like “Whole Lotta” or “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” his catalog continuously grows. Following the release of CRUNKSTAR , Duke Deuce released, Memphis Massacre 3, on October 28, 2022.

Check out Duke Deuce’s acapella performance, as well as the latest episode of “On The Come Up” below.

HNHH: Duke, how’d you get into music?

Duke Deuce: Man, sh*t runs through the family, bro. Like, all the way through the family, from my Grandaddy, Grandmomma, my pops, uncles. Sh*t, I had to be in this motherf*cker, ya hear me?

Tell me a little bit more. Runnin’ in the family…

Well, sh*t, as far as like deep with this sh*t, like I grew up in the studio with my pops and sh*t like that. You know, he was a producer, engineer, and rapper. He did it all. So sh*t, I ain’t have no choice, I feel like. You know what I’m saying? I started off, man, making beats and sh*t at a young age just like – he would just let me play on the beat pad and sh*t like that, you know I’m saying? Just going crazy. Then I played drums and sh*t, too.

It’s crazy. People don’t know, like, playing drums gives you a strong sense of music, beats and…

Facts. Like, different cadences and sh*t like that. That’s why I tend to switch my flow a lot. Like, every 4 bars or – you know what I’m saying? I switch my flow.

You kinda touched on it a little bit but who are some of your musical inspirations?

Well, of course, my OG. Man, Three Six [Mafia], Playa Fly, Skinny Pimp. Man, this sh*t runs deep bro, like, it goes a long way. Even all the way to Bankroll Fresh, you feel me? 2 Chainz, you know, because of his uniqueness and creativeness and sh*t like that. I don’t know, bro. I just kind of just been like into music. Like, not even just rap but rock, too, and all different types of other genres.

To be honest, Memphis been doing this trap music sh*t, too. Like, a long f*cking time ago.

What was the turning point that helped you realize you were becoming successful?

The turning point for me was when I had my daughter, bro, and I knew I had to like, step it up you know I’m saying? Like, I was already kinda at a struggling moment and I knew I had to step it up. I had to do something, bro, and I knew music. I was like, “I can do this sh*t,” you hear me? Like, I’m hearing the music, I’m like “bro, I can bring some totally different to the table [than] what other motherf*kers doing,” you feel me? So I just got up out my ass, got in the studio, buckled down and I kind of had to move away from certain crowds and sh*t like that that were meaning me no good. Just stay focused and *snaps* sh*t popped for me.

Tell me about a valuable lesson you’ve learned on your come-up. On your way to the top.

A valuable lesson I’ve learned on my way to the top is everybody ain’t your friend. No matter how much they smile, none of that shit. No matter how far y’all think y’all go back, everybody’s not your homie. Sh*t cap, for real.

If a music fan were to discover you today for the first time, what song should they listen to first?

If a music fan were to discover me for the first time… I mean I’d simply tell them to go listen to “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” really. I mean, all this sh*t legendary though. Like, you can go to “Whole Lotta.” You could still listen to this sh*t, like, “Whole Lotta, yeah.” Man, just pick one [laughs]. F*ck you mean? All that sh*t unique, all that sh*t different.

Duke Deuce on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.” (Cam Kirk, Collective Gallery)

Where can I go find that song?

Sh*t, you can go find my music anywhere. YouTube– everywhere. All platforms.

Summarize a debut project. That can be a mixtape, album, single or it could be something that’s upcoming. What inspired you to make that?

Well, as far as Crunk Star, the album I just dropped, what made me really, like, create the album the way I did was because I felt like people was trying to put me in this box, you know what I’m saying? And I had to let the world know that I’m not just a crunk artist. I don’t just make crunk music. I’m versatile. I’ll hit some harmonies on your a** real quick, f*ck you up type sh*t. Just getting my rock bag. Man, I’m a rock star. Crunk star, really but, you know.

Tell me more about Memphis bro. We know you’re from Memphis, tell me a little bit more about your hometown and how it has influenced your music.

Man, Memphis… Memphis is a small big city. Memphis influenced damn-near half the rap game. A lot of folks don’t even know it. Like, from crunk music to phonk. There’s a genre called phonk – P.H.O.N.K. A lot of people are starting to go back to that and they– you starting to hear a lot of cowbells in beats and sh*t like that. That’s Memphis sh*t, you know what I’m saying. To be honest, Memphis been doing this trap music sh*t, too. Like, a long f*cking time ago. But you know, Duke Duece here to save the day. I’m here to save the day. Real talk.

Where do you hope your music career takes you? If it hasn’t already.

Man… I ain’t gonna lie, I hope my music career takes me past Kanye level, you know what I’m saying? I wanna be a f*cking trillionaire if that’s even f*cking possible. The sky’s the f*cking limit. I don’t limitate sh*t, know what I’m saying. Ain’t no limitations on nothing. I’m just that type of guy. I feel like I am gonna be there. I know I am. Big dog sh*t.

Gotta speak it into existence…

Yeah facts, I definitely believe in manifestation for sure.

If you could give one piece of advice to aspiring musicians on the come-up. What would you tell them?

If I were to give advice to a musician on the come-up, I’d tell them to create his own lane. He or she, or they or them. Create your own lane. Don’t be in the box ’cause a lot of n***as be in the box. N*ggas be different replicas of different n*ggas. You gotta know how to — everybody inspired by something but you gotta know how to get in your own lane. And get in your own bag, ya feel me? Usually, that sh*t happens naturally but…

If you could create your dream song. Unlimited budget. Past or present artists on the song. What would it sound like and who would you feature on the song?

F*ck.

Musicians dream, you know. Creator’s dream. Pandora’s box is open, you can get whoever you want on the track. Whoever you want featured in the song or video.

D*mn. I mean, D*mn bro. I don’t f*cking know.

Start with the genre. It gonna be Hip-Hop, R&B. What are we starting with? Phonk, crunk…

That’s a hard a** question, man. how the f*ck you even come up with this sh*t.

Let’s keep it Memphis. We gonna keep it Memphis.

Alright, look. A lot of n*ggas ain’t gonna say this sh*t right here, but I’m a say it. If I could go back — a dream record? I would put– it would be a Memphis song. It could be semi-crunk and it could be phonk. It just gotta be Memphis, you know what I’m saying? And I would put CMG and Paper Route on that motherf*cker. We all together on that b*tch, killing that hoe. I’m not neither one but that’s just something that I would love to see, you feel me? No cap. That’s a f*cking dream record, for sure.