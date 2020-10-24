HNHH on the come up
- Original ContentTrauma Tone Reflects On His First Beat Placement, Cites M.I.A. As A Dream Collaborator, & More For "On The Come Up"Trauma Tone formally introduces himself on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentHollywood Cole Reflects On Producing For Lil Wayne, Drake, Dom Kennedy & More For "On The Come Up"Now, who else tryna F with Hollywood Cole? The multifaceted producer details his rise for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentGloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentSeddy Hendrinx Says He's Going To Save Hip-Hop In "On The Come Up"Seddy Hendrinx has ambitious plans. On the latest episode of "On The Come Up," the "Well Sed" artist details his elaborate dream collab, working with DJ Drama, and more. By Aron A.
- Original ContentLil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In "On The Come Up"Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie's influence, and more in "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- Original ContentOmerettà The Great Details Desire To Dominate In Fashion & Music In "On The Come Up"The "Sorry Not sorry" hitmaker talks her viral beginnings, plans to take on fashion, and names which legendary rapper is her GOAT.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentBaby Money Cites Biggie, Babyface Ray & Doughboyz Cashout As His Influences In "On The Come Up"Baby Money joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up” where he discusses the Detroit lifestyle, chooses between Biggie & Jay-Z and more.By Aron A.
- Original ContentJELEEL! Reveals His Love For DMX, Talks Rhode Island Origins & More In "On The Come Up"JELEEL! joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of "On The Come Up" where he details his musical influences and how he is one of few rappers from Rhode Island.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentB-Lovee Details The Value Of Hard Work, Talks Bronx Drill Origins & More In "On The Come Up"B-Lovee joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of "On The Come Up" where he breaks down Bronx's drill scene, his influences, and more.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentBaby Tate Reflects On Early 6lack Co-Sign, Staying Off The Internet & More In "On The Come Up"Baby Tate joins HotNewHipHop for the latest "On The Come Up" episode where she discusses her musical beginnings, future aspirations, and the pressures of coming from Atlanta. By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentKali Talks Her "Toxic" Takeover & Being Inspired By Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, & Aaliyah In "On The Come Up"She may be a newcomer on the scene, but Kali is already making her mark. The "Toxic Chocolate" rapper caught up with us about her "gumbo" music talents, keeping tunnel vision on her way to the top, and gave advice to other artists on their come up.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentDuke Deuce Says His Dream Collab Would Be With CMG & Paper Route Empire In "On The Come Up"Duke Deuce joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up,” where he discusses his roots, "CRUNKSTAR," and bringing two of Memphis' biggest labels together for his dream collab. By Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentATL Jacob Details His First Song With Future, Dream Collabs, And "WAIT FOR YOU" In "On The Come Up"ATL Jacob spoke with HotNewHipHop about his influences, dream collaborations, and his favorite song on the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Official On The Come Up Playlist: Mulatto, Lil Keed, Fivio Foreign & MoreA highlight of the amazing talent featured on this season of "On The Come Up." By Aron A.