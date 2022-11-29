Who’s Kali?

This era of Hip Hop history has seen an influx of femcees hoping to top the genre, and Kali is one of many who emerged out of the Atlanta scene. She burst into mainstream circles when her hit “Do A B*tch” became a viral sensation. These days, she’s staking her claim in the industry while proving that she’s more than just a one-hit-wonder.

Additionally, as a newcomer in the game, it could be assumed that Kali hasn’t studied her art as “industry plant” accusations surface. However, she’s been penning rhymes for over a decade since she was a pre-teen.

“I was dropping my music on [Twitter], and people was really messing with it. That was my moment for me like, ‘Okay,’” she says of her recent successes. “It validates—like, just keep going, you know? Everybody’s time comes different.”

The 22-year-old sat down with us for On The Come Up, and it was clear that she’s even more focused these days. Kali also says having “tunnel vision” has been one of the significant career lessons in recent years. This level of maturation isn’t easy to come by with artists just receiving their big breaks, but as Kali told us, it is essential to put emotions on wax, not social media.

Like many of her chart-topping peers, Kali is also looking to become a household name with worldwide influence. As she continues to cast vision of being the No. 1 rapper in the world someday, Kali also pays homage to the ladies who have inspired her to keep pushing forward—women like Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, and Nicki Minaj.

Become familiar with the Toxic Chocolate star as she answers questions about her rise and the inspiration behind her most recent EP while also offering advice to artists looking for their come-ups, as well.

HNHH: How’d you get into music?

I got into music a long—not really a long time ago cause I’m young but, around eight. My mom’s ex-husband was a producer, and I just always listen to him make beats and get in the studio with people at the house. So, yeah.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

My musical inspirations would have to be Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Nicki Minaj, and Brent Faiyaz.

What was the turning point that helped you realize you were on your way to becoming successful?

My turning point for me becoming successful—I was going through it with my family, and Iike, it just seemed like everything was going wrong in my life, and I tried my best to keep a positive mindset. Like, “This is what I’m meant to do.” So, when I started going super viral on Twitter—you know, the Twitter era. So, when I started going viral on Twitter, I was like, “Okay!” And I was dropping my music on there, and people was really messing with it. That was my moment for me also like, “Okay.” It validates—like just keep going, you know. Everybody’s time comes different, you know?

If a music fan were to discover you today for the first time, what song should they listen to first?

If someone was to discover me right now, I think they should just listen to “MMM MMM” and “Do a B*tch.” I feel like them is my two songs that really has solidified my career so far. Yeah.

Tell me about a valuable lesson you’ve learned during your come-up.

A lesson I’ve learned so far is just to keep tunnel vision. Just focus on you and what your goals is—well what my goals is—and yeah, tunnel vision. Also, focus on my goals and keep my—don’t be in nobody else business, really. Mind your business.

I wanna be [the] no. 1 female or male. Period.

Summarize your debut project or song and what inspired it.

My project Toxic Chocolate was really just about—I had so much going on, just me trying to figure out love and being in the industry. Just figuring out myself and how to deal with certain situations and how to deal with people. So I just—instead of taking my emotions to the internet or going off on people, I put it into my music, and that’s what made my EP. Toxic Chocolate is me, you know I throw toxic tantrums, that’s what we going to call it now. It’s an era, you know, it’s a time period.

Tell me about your hometown and how it influences your music.

Ok, my hometown is—I say I’m from everywhere. I feel like I haven’t been somewhere for a long period of time in a long time, you know what I’m saying? I was in Georgia, then I was in California, then I was in Indiana, then I was in Texas, back to California, then Atlanta. Like, I’m a military baby. So really, I feel like I’m from everywhere, and I—that goes into my music. Like, I can make music from any type of music, from Pop to R&B to Rap—anything, I love all kinds of music. Imma try and think…

Like gumbo, a nice mix.

Like some good gumbo. [laughs]

Where do you hope your music career takes you?

I hope my music career is the biggest ever. I wanna be No. 1 female or male. Period. So I hope it takes me all the way to the top. And if the top ain’t enough, I hope it takes me farther than that. And if farther than that ain’t enough, I hope it takes me way, way, way farther than that. [laughs]

You have to believe in yourself first before anyone else believes in you.

If you could create your dream song, what would it sound like, and who would you feature on it? Unlimited budget, past or present artist. Who would you feature on that track?

If I could make my dream song, it would be a song like “Moment 4 Life” by Nicki, and I would feature Nicki and Brent and Missy Elliott and Aaliyah. All my top four people who have inspired me just personally. We all on that. Talking about life and how we made it.

Talking about moments in life.

Yeah.

If you could give one piece of advice to an aspiring musician on the come-up, what would it be?

I would say—If I could give advice to someone on the come-up, it would be just keep putting it in their faces. Use your tools. Even if you get two likes, one likes [or] nobody’s listening. You have to believe in yourself first before anyone else believes in you. It’s tunnel vision, like I said. Just keep putting it in their face. Keep promoting yourself because eventually, tables always turn, you know? So, as long as you believe and you see your own reality, you gonna be straight.