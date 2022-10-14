As her star continues to rise in the ever-growing world of female rappers, 22-year-old Kali is becoming more and more confident in herself and her abilities, both behind the microphone and beyond.

For her latest interview, the Georgia-bred artist sat down with Cam Kirk Studios for their new Studio Sessions series, during which she broke down everything from her first experience making music to her biggest pet peeves when it comes to men, among other things.

Rapper Kali attends “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” Atlanta Premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on August 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I was eight and my mom was married to a music producer,” Kali recalled. “I used to write a lot, so I was like ‘Can you teach me how to record?'” she said, adding that her first track ever was called “The Hello Kitty Song,” and she had dreams of it becoming the show’s theme track.

As for the details of her creative process, the Atlanta native revealed, “I ask the studio for the hookah – gotta light the hookah up – and just talk shit for a little bit. Maybe listen to the songs that I did the night before, or like, some fire shit that I made, and just get into it, you know?”

According to Kali, “Beats are supposed to speak to you,” which is why she’s so picky when it comes to curating her music. “I will listen to 150 beats before I pick anyone that Imma get on, because if it’s not coming out to me like right then and there, then it’s not the one for me.”

When she was revealing her pet peeves, the recording artist shared that she hates having to repeat herself, when other people chew too loudly, and “when men order food on the phone [and] they act so slow.”

And finally, dishing on how the nickname “Toxic Chocolate” came to be, Kali said, “I don’t think I’m toxic, I think I have toxic tantrums… When I get my feelings hurt, it’s up.”

“I didn’t think I was toxic,” she continued, “but my friend was talking to me and she was like, ‘You know, Kali, you might be the problem, but you chocolate and pretty,’ so actually, she was just gassing me, but I don’t like the ‘toxic’ part.”

Check it all out in the video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates on all your favourite rappers.