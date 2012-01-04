Kali
- LifeKaliii's Bikini Babe Thirst Traps Catch Ice Spice & Rubi Rose's Attention After Scooter Braun Management DealIn her caption, of her tropical snaps, the rap diva said that she "hates home."ByHayley Hynes10.7K Views
- MusicKali Receives Backlash After Claiming She Was Unfamiliar With Ludacris' "Area Codes"Kali says she "truly didn't know" the 2001 track.ByCaroline Fisher4.7K Views
- Music"Barbie" Soundtrack To Feature Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, And Ryan Gosling"Barbie" might be able to become the cinematic event of the century.ByBen Mock1216 Views
- SongsKali's New Single Reminds Us She Has Hoes In Different "Area Codes": StreamHappy New Music Friday!ByHayley Hynes9.7K Views
- Original ContentKali Talks Her "Toxic" Takeover & Being Inspired By Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, & Aaliyah In "On The Come Up"She may be a newcomer on the scene, but Kali is already making her mark. The "Toxic Chocolate" rapper caught up with us about her "gumbo" music talents, keeping tunnel vision on her way to the top, and gave advice to other artists on their come up.ByErika Marie5.3K Views
- Pop CultureKali Reveals How She Crafted Her "Toxic Chocolate" Nickname: WatchThe rap diva appeared on Cam Kirk Studios' new series to dish about her male pet peeves, recording her first song, and more.ByHayley Hynes4.7K Views
- NewsKali Adds BIA To "Eat It Up" From "Toxic Chocolate" ProjectKali's recently released project also hosts features from Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, Latto, and more.ByErika Marie2.5K Views
- NewsKali Brings Toxicity To The Forefront On New Project, "Toxic Chocolate"Kali is toxic as hell on her new project, "Toxic Chocolate."ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views
- NewsKali Shares New Single "Standards" On International Women's DayKali's new project "Toxic Chocolate" drops this week.ByAlex Zidel3.2K Views
- NewsKali Plays Toxic Games On New Single "UonU" With Yung BleuThe toxic vibes are aplenty on Kali's new single, "UonU" featuring Yung Bleu.ByAlex Zidel3.3K Views
- NewsKali Puts Her Spin On Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks"Kali details her fantasies with Polo G, Key Glock, Future, Drake, Kehlani, and more on her remix of Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks." ByAron A.2.4K Views
- NewsKali Taps Latto & MoneyBagg Yo For "MMM MMM" RemixKali enlisted some heavy hitters for the "MMM MMM" remix.ByTaylor McCloud4.8K Views
- NewsRico Nasty Hops On Kali's "Do A B*tch (Remix)"Kali taps Rico Nasty for the remix. ByAron A.2.2K Views
- NewsExhaleListen to Exhale (Prod by Statik Selektah), the new track by Kali featuring Reks & Novel which was dropped on Wednesday, January 4th, 2012.ByDJ Ill Will124 Views