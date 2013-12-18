DJ Ill Will

Mixtape DJ originally from South Bend, IN but currently residing in Los Angeles, CA - DJ Ill Will has been affiliated and working with HotNewHipHop for the last 4+ years. Ill Will has dropped some of the industries most popular and talked about mixtapes the last couple years teaming up with Rap & RNB stars such as Tyga, Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Ink, YG, Gudda Gudda, Bow Wow, Trina, Ace Hood, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Trey Songz & Drake to name a few. Will is also the CEO of Tha Alumni Music Group and Manager for rising LA Rapper Kid Ink. Look for tons of exclusive new content from DJ Ill Will on a daily basis on HotNewHipHop!!