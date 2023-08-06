Kaliii’s Bikini Babe Thirst Traps Catch Ice Spice & Rubi Rose’s Attention After Scooter Braun Management Deal

Like many other female rappers in their early 20s right now, Kaliii undoubtedly has a lot to be proud of. She previously dropped hits like “Wet,” “Ms. Lick Back,” and most recently, “Area Codes” over the years. Now, she has a management deal with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects to add to her list of achievements. Variety shared the news on Friday (August 4). It comes shortly after her collaboration with K-Pop group Fifty Fifty on “Barbie Dreams” for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Others managed by Hybe America’s company include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Quavo, Demi Lovato, and more. It’s safe to say she’s in good hands, so long as she doesn’t end up in Taylor Swift’s shoes (or on Braun’s bad side). We’re unsure exactly what Kaliii’s been doing to celebrate the big news. From the looks of her latest Instagram post, she’s stepped away from her home to spend some time showing off her bodacious bikini body in the tropics.

Kaliii is in Vacation Mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kali wit 3 i’s 🇵🇦 (@kaliii)

“I hate home,” the 23-year-old wrote in the caption of her photo dump. It first gives us a look at her hourglass figure in a barely there brown satin bathing suit. In the second snap, we see Kalii turn around to flaunt her cheeks. They’re partially hidden by her stunning knee-length hair. She’s notably caught the attention of several other lyricists in the comments, including New York’s Ice Spice and OnlyFans content creator Rubi Rose.

Elsewhere, Trinidad James (who just debuted some fierce Sexyy Red nails of his own), gassed the Atlanta native up while encouraging her to drop another album in the near future. Besides Kaliii’s curvaceous new vacation photos, we also saw Spice stunting in her white bikini earlier this weekend. Check out those images at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

