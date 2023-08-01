Ice Spice’s White Bikini Thirst Traps Remind Us She’s The “Baddest Lil Bih”

No matter where she is on the planet, Ice Spice is always in baddie mode. She’s obviously most comfortable shaking her a** in a local “Deli,” but on Tuesday (August 1), the New Yorker’s Instagram feed lit up with some super hot bikini photos that show her enjoying what looks to be a vacation in the tropics. “Baddest lil bih [from] my block,” she captioned her carousel, which kicks off with a snap of Spice flaunting her figure while laying on a hammock in a white string bikini.

The 23-year-old looks completely relaxed, still glowing even without her usual glam makeup. She kept her accessories to a minimum, though her famous butterfly arm tattoo was on full display. In the second snap, Spice shows off her bodacious behind while laying poolside, flaunting a fat stack of $100 bills while sticking her tongue out at the camera. It’s unclear if anyone joined the rap diva for her vacation, but it’s entirely possible she’s spending time with her baddie friends, or a potential bae.

Ice Spice is Living Her Best Life

For her final inclusion in this post, Spice gave us a look at her cheeks in the same swimsuit, this time standing in front of the beautiful blue ocean. Behind her, the sky appears to be getting darker due to the dusk hour, and the full moon in Aquarius radiates beautifully behind our main subject. Both Spotify and Instagram are currently in the “Butterfly Ku” artist’s comment section, with the latter declaring her the “Princess of Rap.”

Before July finally came to an end, Ice Spice celebrated the arrival of her deluxe Like..? EP by sitting down with Vogue. The famous redhead participated in the outlet’s “In The Bag” series, during which she revealed that she keeps an extra pair of panties on hand at all times. Find out what else she keeps in her designer purse at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

