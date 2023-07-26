Ice Spice Says She Carries Backup Panties, Discusses Growing Distant From Her Siblings

During a recent installment of Vogue’s “In The Bag,” Ice Spice revealed the daily essentials that she keeps in her pink Chanel handbag. One notable item the Bronx rapper keeps on deck is an extra pair of panties, which she claims are always pink. “The baddies that get it, get it,” she explained, “I always keep a panty because like, you just have to be changing your panties.”

The 23-year-old’s choice in undergarments certainly holds true to the theme of one of her most recent successes, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj for the Barbie soundtrack. The duo dropped “Barbie World” at the end of last month, alongside a Barbie-themed accompanying music video. The song has been a hit with fans so far, even recently getting a streaming boost upon the film’s debut.

Ice Spice On Her Relationship With Her Siblings

The tour of Ice Spice’s bag isn’t the first time she was spotted “showin’ her panty.” Earlier today (July 26), the rapper dropped off a new music video for her track “Deli,” which appears on the newly-released deluxe edition of her Like..? EP. Ice Spice twerks in a corner store in the new music video, reminding fans that she’s “that b*tch.”

In another recent interview, Ice Spice discussed her relationship with her siblings, revealing that it’s been tough to maintain amid her global success. She told Zane Lowe that although she misses her five younger siblings, she struggles to stay connected while traveling for her career. “It’s sad,” she explained, “I can’t be in another country and also be as close to you as I was when we was five.” The heartfelt revelation has garnered the support of fans, who empathize with the young rapper’s struggle to balance it all. She described being grateful that her siblings “even miss [her],” claiming “it’s all love at the end of the day.”

