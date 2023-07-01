Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” Streams Skyrocket After Film’s Release

Barbie is finally here, and it seems like the biggest movie of the year so far is even making songs pop off again. Of course, it’s not like “Barbie World” flopped on impact- far from it, in fact- but surely Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice appreciate the extra help. Moreover, TMZ reported on Monday (July 24) that their collab garnered so many streams this past weekend that it ranked in the top ten on sales charts across all genres. In addition, “Barbie World” landed in the top five on Spotify and Apple Music and went up by six placements in radio play rankings. Furthermore, it seems like the rap duo placed their bets well by working with the film and producing an anthem for it.

However, it seems like there was once an alternate universe where Nicki Minaj didn’t want to make a song for Barbie– at least, from what she heard. Apparently, she rejected multiple tracks for the star-studded soundtrack before landing on “Barbie World.” “There were a couple songs that I didn’t love,” the Queen told Entertainment Tonight at the motion picture’s premiere. “This ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum, and so the one that they sent me, I loved! And I jumped on it right away.”

Read More: “Barbie” Viewers Get Down To Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice’s Collab During Credits

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” Music Video

Also during that premiere, the Trinidadian hip-hop leader spoke on how meaningful this collaboration with Ice Spice and Barbie truly is. “I’m so excited to be here for this entire moment, I’m glad that they thought of me. I’m excited just how everybody else is excited to see this movie,” Nicki Minaj told the outlet. “I know I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career and so this a very full circle moment for me.“

Meanwhile, the “Princess Diana” MC spoke to Zane Lowe about how much she appreciates Minaj’s mentorship. “I feel like I am absorbing advice from [Nicki] and learning from her and stuff,” the 23-year-old remarked. “And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistake, do this or don’t do that,’ or whatever. And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying. Because if there’s anyone I’m going to listen to, it’s the Queen.” With all this success in mind, surely “Barbie World” will soundtrack us to the end of the summer and beyond. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Praises The “Barbie” Movie

[via]