“Barbie” Earns $155M In Opening Weekend, Margot Robbie Speaks On Not Kissing Ryan Gosling

There were doubts as to whether Ryan Gosling was the right man to play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Nevertheless, the Canadian star has proven that he was the perfect pick. While past iterations of the dolls have seen the handsome blonde employed as little more than Barbie’s boyfriend, this live-action tale finds him working the job of “Beach,” though he’s clearly on a quest to make much more of his life. Despite his obvious obsession with Robbie’s character, Barbie and Ken don’t actually kiss in the new movie. This was a major surprise to some viewers.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Australian actress was asked if she was pleased about not having to smooch her co-star. “Uh no!” she responded. “That didn’t feel like a win for me.” In fact, it actually caused Robbie to be the subject of a roast amongst her girlfriends. They simply couldn’t understand why she wouldn’t fight to make a kiss with Gosling happen. “‘What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’” some of them apparently joked with The Wolf of Wall Street lead.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Made the Perfect Barbie and Ken

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of “Barbie” on July 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic,)

Even without any PDA, Barbie managed to smash through records at the box office during its first weekend out. As Variety reports, the family-friendly flick brought in $155M worldwide, beating out its main competition, Christopher Nolan’s latest project, which made a still-impressive $80.5M in the same time-span.

Speaking of Oppenheimer, the Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-led film may be receiving rave reviews here in America, but overseas, the NSFW moments have prompted the need for some CGI work. Read what the Irish actor had to say about getting intimate with Florence Pugh in front of the camera, as well as which countries the movie is being censored in at the link below. For more music and pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

