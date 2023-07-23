“Oppenheimer” Sex Scenes “F**king Powerful,” Cillian Murphy Says, Film Censored In Some Places

The two biggest movies in theatres right now, Barbie and Oppenheimer, are drawing audiences in for very different reasons. The former is all about fashion, feminism, and a fantastic soundtrack. On the other hand, the latter is far more chilling (and sometimes scandalous) in nature. More specifically, lead actor Cillian Murphy’s sex scenes with co-star Florence Pugh are causing quite the stir. So much so, in fact, that they’re being censored with CGI while playing in select Asian markets.

“Those scenes were written deliberately,” the Irish performer told the Sydney Morning Herald recently. “He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got. And I think when you see it, it’s so f**king powerful,” Murphy added of director Christopher Nolan’s work. He went on to state that the intimate moments between the two actors aren’t “gratuitous,” but rather, “perfect.” Cillian also made it known that Pugh is “amazing,” even if certain countries refuse to show her naked body on screen.

Florence Pugh’s Oppenheimer Nudity Hidden Behind CGI in Select Asian Markets

A censored version of ‘OPPENHEIMER’ is being screen in several countries, with a CGI black dress covering Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/3SXea7pbCt — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 24, 2023

According to Newsweek, both India and Indonesia are playing edited cuts of Oppenheimer in favour of more modesty. Bangladesh is also following suit as more backlash ensues for the creator’s decision to quote from the Bhagavad Gita while Oppenheimer and his mistress make love. “I am become death, destroyer of worlds,” Murphy’s character says in the film, a line the real-life nuclear bomb inventor previously recited when reflecting on his deathly work.

Whether you’re team Oppenheimer or Barbie – or among those who plan on seeing both – we can all agree that it’s refreshing to see the internet discussing something other than Lena The Plug and Jason Luv’s sex tape, or the constant drama between Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Nolan’s latest project is doing undeniably well at the box office, but still, it can’t quite beat what Greta Gerwig has managed to achieve with her new movie. Read about some of the director’s accolades at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

