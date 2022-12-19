The first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next film, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy is here. The movie will detail the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the development of the first atomic bomb.

The cast is rounded out by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and more.

“They won’t fear it until they understand it,” Murphy’s titular character says in the trailer. “And they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.”

Nolan has previously said that he recreated a nuclear weapon detonation without relying on CGI effects. He detailed the difficult process during a recent interview with Total Film.

“I think recreating the Trinity test without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on,” Nolan told the outlet. “Andrew Jackson—my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on—was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there—there were huge practical challenges.”

While released officially on Sunday night, the trailer debuted ahead of showings of Avatar: The Way of Water throughout the weekend. Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first film since 2020’s Tenet. It is based on the biography, American Prometheus.

Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Check out the new trailer for Oppenheimer below.

