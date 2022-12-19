Oppenheimer
- MoviesCillian Murphy Net Worth 2024: What's The "Oppenheimer" Star Worth?Discover Cillian Murphy's net worth in 2024, including his early career and breakout roles.By Axl Banks
- SportsBill Belichick Weighs In On "Barbie" Versus "Oppenheimer"It's not hard to guess which one the history-loving Patriots coach is going to see.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reviews "Oppenheimer" After Seeing Film During Delaware VacationThe Bidens hit up a local theater in Rehoboth Beach to see Christopher Nolan's WW2 biopic.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Oppenheimer" Sex Scenes "F**king Powerful," Cillian Murphy Says, Film Censored In Some PlacesAside from the movie's sometimes NSFW content, Murphy's piercing blue eyes are also generating plenty of conversation among viewers.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFirst Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" Is HereThe first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy is here.By Cole Blake