Bill Belichick Weighs In On “Barbie” Versus “Oppenheimer”

The Barbieheimer phenomenon is one that no one is safe from. Both Barbie, the Mattel doll-inspired comedy from Greta Gerwig, and Oppenheimer, the WW2 biopic from Christopher Nolan, both released in theaters on July 21. This led to a social media trend called Barbieheimer, with people mashing up the two films in various ways. However, there was also just a classic rivalry between the two films. At the time of writing, Barbie is winning the monetary and cultural way by far. Barbie is expected to break $1 billion in the next week or so while Oppenheimer is yet to break $500 million.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer recently got the Presidential seal of approval. President Joe Biden hit up a local theater in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with the First Lady to catch a public screening on August 1. The Bidens are currently vacationing in the popular beach town. In a brief exchange with reporters after the movie, Biden called the film “compelling.” But now Barbie v. Oppenheimer debate has reached the NFL.

Read More: Bill Belichick made a draft day trade purely to mess with the Jets

Bill Belichick Says Oppenheimer “Looks Interesting”

Bill Belichick just told @scottpioli51 that he doesn't want to see Barbie but does think Oppenheimer looks "interesting" #TrainingCamp — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) August 2, 2023

Bill Belichick reportedly told Scott Pioli of CBS News that while he doesn’t want to see Barbie, Oppenheimer looks “interesting”. The choice makes sense. Belichick is an avid history buff, even narrating a WW2 documentary back in 2017. It’s a similar reason to why Biden chose Oppenheimer as well. In 2005, then-Senator Biden told CBS that his favorite movie was Chariots of Fire. The 1981 Oscar winner follows two British athletes who must choose between athletics and their religion while competing at the 1924 Olympics.

Of course, maybe the idea of a group of scientists coming together to build the greatest offensive threat the world had seen to that point is serving as a source of inspiration for the Patriots’ 2024 mentality. New England was 20th in passing yards, and 16th in total touchdowns last season. The Patriots have attempted to remedy this offensive malaise with the signings of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki. However, they didn’t add any young offensive talent in the draft. Their first pick at an offensive skill position was in the sixth round. It remains to be seen what Belichick might pick up from the nuclear-era epic.

[via]