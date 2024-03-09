Kid Cudi Shows Love To Cillian Murphy After Actor Co-Signs His "Oppenheimer" Tweet

The Irish actor recently approved Kid Cudi's idea to watch the blockbuster on the Apple Vision Pro.

BYCaroline Fisher
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3

Recently, Kid Cudi got an accidental shoutout from Irish actor Cillian Murphy, and admittedly, it took even him a minute to notice. Murphy sat down with People Magazine for a TikTok alongside his Oppenheimer co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. earlier this week, where they read Tweets about the film from fans. Coincidentally, one of the Tweets Murphy read was by Kid Cudi, who was looking forward to watching the blockbuster on the Apple Vision Pro.

“Vision Pro is [five fire emojis] gotta watch Oppenheimer on this baby [pained face emoji]," his Tweet reads. Blunt and Murphy were stumped by the mention of the device. Luckily, Downey Jr. promptly filled them in. They all then agreed that the viewing experience would be pretty cool.

Read More: Kid Cudi 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

Cillian Murphy Accidentally Gives Kid Cudi A Shoutout

Of course, countless fans were quick to point out that Kid Cudi wrote the Tweet, though the stars themselves didn't seem to notice. The artist later caught wind of the unexpected moment, sharing his reaction in response to another X user. “Cillian reading a kid cudi tweet just made my day, i love them! [crying emoji, heart emoji] and the way he reads out each emoji [crying laughter emoji, fire emoji]," the fan wrote.

“Hell naw hahahaha [five crying emojis] this is so dope. We love Cillian over here all day!!" he replied, noting that he had already seen the clip. “The funny thing is i saw that video earlier and didnt even notice my name in the tweet or that I even said that. I was just thinkin ‘yea that would be cool to watch that movie on the vision pro’ haha [palm on face emoji].” What do you think of Cillian Murphy reading Kid Cudi's Oppenheimer Tweet in People's TikTok? What about Kid Cudi's reaction to the fun moment? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kid Cudi Leaves Fans Confused After Reverting Back To This Bad Habit To Cut Back On Weed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
"Oppenheimer" UK Premiere - ArrivalsPop CultureCillian Murphy Net Worth 2024: What's The "Oppenheimer" Star Worth?
Oscar Statuettes For The 76th Academy Awards Displayed In HollywoodPop Culture2024 Oscar Nominations: The Full List Has Arrived
The European Premiere of Barbie in LondonPop Culture"Barbie" Earns $155M In Opening Weekend, Margot Robbie Speaks On Not Kissing Ryan Gosling
"A Quiet Place Part II" World PremierePop CultureFirst Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" Is Here