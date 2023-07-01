Chrisean Rock Melts Down On “Crazy In Love,” Says She Doesn’t Want To Be Famous Anymore: Watch

Blueface and Chrisean Rock clearly aren’t as Crazy In Love as they were when we first saw them begin filming their Zeus reality series. Despite their (often dangerous) drama, the Baltimore native decided to move forward with having her co-star’s baby after announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, despite the fact that Blue has shown little to no interest in becoming a father for the third time. The second season of the controversial show premiered earlier this month, and it follows Chrisean on her journey toward motherhood.

While the first episode was all about the “Thotiana” rapper’s lack of trust in his on-again-off-again lover, this week’s installment recaps Blueface’s intense fight from earlier this year, which Rock did her best to support him through. In a new teaser, the expecting mother screams louder than anyone in the room as the Californian makes his entrance. Of course, she has yet to see the same sort of intense support from him.

Chrisean Rock is in Her Feelings… Again

Elsewhere in the clip above, we see the Baddies cast member seemingly overwhelmed by her pregnancy hormones, crying in the pool, fully clothed, about not wanting to be famous anymore. Her life as a performer and entertainer has obviously brought Rock plenty of money. Still, that’s been sadly overshadowed by her toxic relationship with Blue, family drama, and legal woes that she continues to be caught up in as a result of repeating unhealthy patterns. Thankfully, in real time, the “Lit” collaborators have come to realize that distance and space from each other is probably best at this time so that they can healthily co-parent together in the future.

The majority of Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy has been unconventional, so it’s not exactly surprising that the 23-year-old is planning to take an alternative route when giving birth. Back in June, she told followers during a live stream that she’s considering welcoming her baby in the comfort of her own home, though it remains unclear when her due date is. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

