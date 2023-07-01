When the first season of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love arrived on Zeus in late 2022, social media gave it mostly negative reviews. It’s no secret that watching the toxic antics of the young couple is usually more exhausting than entertaining, however, they’re seemingly impossible to escape in the internet age. Many were surprised when the reality series was renewed for a second season, but when the world found out about Chrisean’s pregnancy, interest in watching her journey documented on TV quickly grew.

Of course, we’ve seen much of the drama surrounding her and Blueface play out in real time over the past few months. What’s coming out now is more intimate, sometimes dramatic moments captured by the Crazy In Love cameras, bringing us all the way back to the early days of Rock’s pregnancy in January. On Sunday’s (July 16) premiere, we saw a tense moment between the “Lit” collaborators on a bus that left the 23-year-old in tears, obviously devastated by Blue’s nonchalant treatment toward her.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface Bicker Ahead of His Event

“You’re not even getting it, you’re just being selfish,” the “Thotiana” rapper tells Chrisean in the video above. As they begin to bicker, he says, “Shut up,” causing the socialite to grab at his shirt as Blueface attempts to walk away. “I’m at my event, why are you making it about you?” he asks before aggressively pulling his arm away from her.

“The conversation is over, I gotta weigh in,” the MILF Music founder tells his co-star on his way out. Rock holds him back for a moment to ask for a kiss, and as Blue leans in to oblige she begins to well up with tears before having an emotional outburst in front of the cameras and everyone watching on.

Crazy In Love S2 Brings All the Drama

If you haven’t already tapped into the season two premiere of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Zeus reality series, you can find an overview of what to expect below. New episodes will be hitting the streamer every Sunday, following the rappers as they navigate their rocky relationship and journey toward co-parenting together. Tell us if you think Crazy In Love is worth watching in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

