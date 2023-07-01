It looks like Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s relationship antics are going to be repeatedly on display for some more time. Moreover, the Season 2 premiere of their Zeus Network reality TV show “Crazy In Love” recently aired. With that, more clips emerged on social media from the episode that see the couple deal with the stuff they handled in real-time during their relationship. Of course, the most obvious and contentious of these is the paternity of Chrisean’s child, which the California rapper denied. In a new snippet from the episode, he laments feeling “stuck” with her and her kid for a long time.

“I’m a nice guy,” Blueface says in the clip. “You’re pregnant with my child? I’m gonna rub your feet, I’m gonna rub your back. If you’re not pregnant with my child, and I’m rubbing your feet and rubbing your back, I’m gonna want to punch you in the stomach. You don’t get that?” “Babe, I’m not lying about no f***in’ child that you said you wanted to have with me. What are you talking about?” Chrisean Rock retorted.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Bickering On “Crazy In Love”

“What does that have to do with you lying?” Blueface clapped back. “Man, this not your time right now, we not worried about you. Right now, it’s about me, and winning this fight. You can either support me and shut the f**k up or you can keep- I already said we’re not going right now. You’re talking about it! I’m talking about you lying. I’m very hurt that I’m stuck with a liar for 18 years of my life, I’m very hurt. I don’t know what type of dad you think I am, but if the child is mine, regardless of how you feel, I’m gonna be a daddy. So I’m stuck, I’m very much stuck. I’m not stuck with you at all, I’m stuck with a child by you.”

In another part of the episode, the couple argued over his boxing event. Whether it’s their outside antics or internal struggles, they always handle things with quite the fiery demeanor. Furthermore, with a whole season left, we’ll see how many more wild moments we get to see. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

