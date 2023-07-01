Issa Rae Serves Natural Body In Pink Ivy Park Bikini Amid “Barbie” Movie’s Massive Success

Issa Rae has come a long way from her Awkward Black Girl days. Her HBO series, Insecure, helped people fall in love with the multi-talent both on-screen and off. Now she’s continuing to flex her writing skills with her successful Rap Sh!t show. As we eagerly await the second season premiere of that next month, Issa’s fans have gotten their fix of her talent thanks to Barbie, which finally arrived in theatres on July 20. The 38-year-old appears alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the President of Barbieland. She previously admitted to taking notes on Vice President Kamala Harris’ behaviour for her role.

The highly anticipated movie’s press tour ended early due to the ongoing SAG strike. This allowed Issa to head back home and enjoy the summer sunshine. Like many of her castmates, she’s been wearing plenty of pink lately, with her most recent look coming from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. On Sunday (July 22), the Los Angeles native’s Instagram feed lit up with a new series of photos that show her sipping a drink by the pool in a brightly coloured, strappy bikini.

Read More: Issa Rae Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Insecure” & “Barbie” Star Worth?

Issa Rae is Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHN JAY ™ (@johnjay.img)

“🏝️ vacation brought to you by @weareivypark 🏝️,” Rae wrote in her caption. In the comments, many are praising the entertainer for proudly flaunting her natural body – not to mention her performance in Barbie. It was revealed earlier today that the family-friendly flick is doing serious numbers.

According to a tweet from @PopCrave, Rae’s latest project has locked down the biggest domestic opening of 2023, biggest opening ever for a female director, and biggest opening for a movie based on a toy. In addition to that, it’s officially become the lead actors’ most successful opening in their careers to date.

Read More: “Barbie” Viewers Get Down To Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice’s Collab During Credits

Barbie Movie Finds Massive Success

Keep scrolling to read some of the Barbie film’s biggest accomplishments so far, as well as what project Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are rumoured to be working together on next. Did you catch Greta Gerwig’s latest movie in theatres this weekend? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

#Barbie accomplishments:



• Biggest domestic opening of 2023

• Biggest opening ever for a female director

• Biggest opening for a movie based on a toy

• Biggest opening ever for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

• Biggest opening weekend for a movie that isn't a sequel,… pic.twitter.com/uYccVHSl3l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are next set to team up again for Jay Roach’s ‘OCEAN’S ELEVEN’ prequel.



It is described as an "epic love story/adventure disguised as a heist" set during the Monaco Grand Prix in 1962. pic.twitter.com/Hjzh2keWdF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 22, 2023

[Via]