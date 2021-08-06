ivy park
- StreetwearBeyonce x Adidas Ivy Park Collection ReleasedBeyonce's collection is now live.By Ben Atkinson
- StreetwearIssa Rae Serves Natural Body In Pink Ivy Park Bikini Amid "Barbie" Movie's Massive SuccessThe star-studded film has officially secured the biggest opening day of 2023 so far.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyonce Gifts "Barbie" Soundtrack Artists Pink Ivy Park CollectionBeyonce called Nicki the "OG Barb."By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearBeyoncé & Adidas Reportedly End Ivy Park PartnershipThis marks the end of an era as rumors about low sales run rampant.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearBeyoncé's Ivy Park Reportedly Underperformed By $200 Million In 2022Beyoncé's Ivy Park has not met expectations.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Teases "Favorite Drop" Yet For Ivy ParkBeyoncé says that the next Ivy Park release is her favorite.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé's Ivy Park Line With Adidas Suffers From Major Revenue Loss: ReportA new report claims Ivy Park x Adidas underperformed in 2022 by 86%. By Aron A.
- SneakersBeyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas TT 2000 Collab Gets A Release DateThe Ivy Park x Adidas partnership continues.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearBeyoncé Delivers Sneak Peek At IVY PARK Adidas IVYTOPIA CollabThe colourful new collection will be available on the Adidas website on July 21st.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearGunna Says He’s Never Taking Off His Beyoncé Ivy Park DripGunna always understands the assignment.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyoncé’s Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi Are All Grown Up In Ivy Park’s Latest CampaignKobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, also modelled for the upcoming drop.By Hayley Hynes
- SneakersBeyoncé "Ivy Park" x Adidas UltraBoost To Drop In "Electric Green"Beyoncé's "Ivy Park" brand with Adidas continues to release new shoes.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Shows Off Her Ivy Park X Adidas In New Instagram Thirst TrapThe singer also recently released a catchy new single called “TWINNEM.”By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce Says She's Working On New Music & Addresses Opinions On Her PersonalityThe Harper’s Baazar September cover star tells it all.
By Taya Coates
- StreetwearBeyoncé Shows Off Her Buns In Rodeo-Themed Ivy Park x Adidas AdBeyoncé shows out in the ad for her upcoming "IVY PARK RODEO" collaboration with adidas.By Joshua Robinson