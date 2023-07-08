Beyonce recently sent a special surprise to some artists featured on the Barbie soundtrack. Nicki Minaj, whose song alongside Ice Spice “Barbie World,” appears on the soundtrack shared a photo of her gift today. “To the OG Barb,” Beyonce’s letter to Nicki begins, “I hope you enjoy my new collection.” The background of Nicki’s photo includes a variety of hot pink, sparkly clothing items. Nicki wasn’t the only one to receive a gift from Beyonce, as Mark Ronson also shared some photos on Twitter of the gifted collection. He posed on a sidewalk in a glittery pink tank top, noting that when Queen Bey sends you her new collection, “you might as well take all your other clothes off.”

The new film’s soundtrack, Barbie: The Album also features Lizzo, The Kid LAROI, PinkPantheress, Khalid, and more. Beyonce just wrapped up the European leg of her “Renaissance” tour, sharing some photos alongside her husband on social media. She posed with Jay-Z in a sweet series of photos on Instagram.

Mark Ronson Rocks Beyonce’s New Collection

When Queen B sends you some new looks for your "barbie world", you might as well take all your other clothes off @WeAreIvyPark @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/U9uyGTntfP — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) July 7, 2023

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, has also been joining her mother onstage at several tour dates lately. The 11-year-old has been showcasing her dance moves, and most viewers have been impressed. Some, on the other hand, have been critical. YouTuber Tasha K, for example, had some less than flattering things to say about Queen Bey’s daughter. “I need her to take a trip to the projects, alright? Her local rec center, local kids club, leave Blue Ivy down there for one week and let’s see if she’s able to loosen up,” she said. She added, “I just think Blue Ivy just needs a little bit of tweaking. If I’m paying $2,000 a seat, I don’t wanna see a robot up there. She look like the iRobot that be vacuuming my floors.”

After Blue Ivy’s grandmother Tina Knowles chimed in about negativity, Tasha K backpedaled a bit. “I am a Beyoncé fan,” she said. She added, however, that she has the right to “speak her mind.” “When you are charging that much money, and I’m a fan, and I voice a concern, because I’m leaving a Yelp review and a Google review. When I leave three stars on Google, instead of you saying ‘Ma’am, I understand,’ why are you sending this witch to my door?,” she asked.

