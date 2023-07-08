Tasha K became public enemy number one for the Beyhive recently, as she criticized Blue Ivy’s dancing on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE tour. What’s more is that it wasn’t just fans and social media users coming down her throat, but members of the Knowles family at large, as well. Moreover, the blogger caught some shots from the singer’s mother and Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Knowles. Well, they weren’t direct shots, but she spoke on breezing through the negativity shortly after Tasha’s remarks, so fans put two and two together. Regardless, the blogger responded and stood by her position against the matriarch.

“Now I know we got a lot of Hive members- I am a Beyoncé fan,” Tasha K exclaimed. “I’m still a customer. I am in your establishment, if that biscuit was soggy, if it was salty, I have the right to speak my mind! And when you are charging that much money, and I’m a fan, and I voice a concern, because I’m leaving a Yelp review and a Google review. When I leave three stars on Google, instead of you saying ‘Ma’am, I understand,’ why are you sending this witch to my door?”

Read More: Tasha K Shares Receipts Of Sukihana Twerking On Dogs & Children As Feud Continues

Tasha K Goes Off On Tina Knowles

Of course, this being Tasha K, there was a lot more she said and ranted about in the clip. She took shots at her ex-husband Matthew Knowles and their failed relationship, including claims that Beyoncé is only famous because she’s light-skinned. Overall, no matter how you slice it, this only meant words of war for the Beyhive, and it’s unlikely any of her praise of the singer came through. Furthermore, her hyper-raised tone of voice makes the message of just simply coming through with a suggestive note muffled.

Meanwhile, this is the latest fanbase that the blogger fought against, the other notable one being Cardi B fans. While she spread rumors that Offset cheated on her, the rap couple weren’t happy at all with the continued attacks and gossip. Even though she’s $4 million in debt as a result of her legal battle with the MC, it doesn’t seem like she’s giving up anytime soon. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tasha K.

Read More: Sukihana Calls Tasha K A Bully: “This Lady Evil”