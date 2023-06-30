Beyonce just wrapped up the European leg of her Renaissance tour and she’s celebrating in Paris. In a new Instagram post the “Break My Soul” singer and husband Jay-Z are adorably taking some time off in the city. In most of the photos she’s sporting a light denim jacket accessorized with crystals and matching jeans. She also makes sure to show off her casual side later on in the post where she can be seen relaxing with Hova in some much comfier looking clothes.

The European portion of the Renaissance tour started back in May. Since then Beyonce has played 14 shows across Europe. She’s taking a break on shows until July 8th. That’s when the North American portion of the tour kicks off with back to back shows in Toronto. She’ll go on to play 38 shows in a number of American and Canadian cities. The tour is set to end off on September 27th in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. The tour has already received rave reviews from fans and broken records at nearly every spot played so far.

Beyonce’s Paris Photo Dump

One part of the Renaissance tour that hasn’t been overlooked by fans in attendance is how many other celebs show up. At the most recent show in Warsaw, Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed in attendance. Similarly, at the same show video of Lizzo living her best life circulated. The “About Damn Time” singer is a notorious Beyonce fan and claimed it was her 11th time seeing Queen B in concert.

Many Beyonce fans in North America have been jealous watching her tour overseas. Recently they got somewhat of a relief. Beyonce teamed up with Amazon to drop a new exclusive line of Renaissance merch. Earlier this week, the surprise announcement left fans scrambling to get pieces before it all sold out. While it was a relatively small merch drop compared to the original Renaissance merch, the fact that it was called “Vol. 1” led many fans to believe there will be more coming in the future. What do you think of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s new Paris photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

