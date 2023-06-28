Beyonce and Kelly Rowland are reportedly teaming up in the fight against homelessness. According to reports, the former Destiny’s Child performers are working alongside Harris County officials to create over 30 permanent housing units in the Midtown neighborhood of Houston, TX. County leaders plan on using $7.2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan to develop the housing complex. The housing complex is set to be built at the Bread of Life gymnasium at 2019 Crawford Street.

Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke on the project earlier this week at a press conference. “Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homelessness in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” she explained. Hidalgo continued, “It’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of no matter who’s behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

Read More: Beyonce Saves North London Restaurant With 10k Donation

The Project Will See An “Even Bigger Launch” In September

Hidalgo additionally claimed that the housing units would see an “even bigger launch” in September. Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” tour is scheduled to stop in Houston on September 23. Harris County records also reveal that residents of the new development will gain access to a slew of resources. Resources include “case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services.” Services also include “transportation, mental health, physical and behavioral health support.”

Local pastor and executive director of Bread of Life, Rudy Rasmus, described himself as “grateful” for the upcoming development. He claims the collaboration was sparked by Destiny’s Child donating money from their 1998 hit, “No, No, No,” to build a youth center in Houston. Rasmus explained, “This will be our fifth housing development in downtown in Precinct 1 over these last 17 years.” He says that he’s “just really grateful to continue to help end homeless in our county.”

Read More: Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Perfectly In Sync In Paris

[Via]