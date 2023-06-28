Beyonce’s Renaissance Would Tour has fittingly take the world by storm. Every time she performs fans flood to social media to see what new outfits she’s debuted and which celebs were spotted in the crowd. Just last night she performed in Warsaw with Lizzo, Zendaya, and Tom Holland in attendance. Though Queen B has been touring in Europe for a while she gave her U.S. fans a treat this morning in the form of new merch.

In a tweet this morning Amazon Music announced the surprise drop of new Beyonce merch. The Amazon Music x Beyonce Collection Drop 1.0 appears to be the first in a series of new merch drops. The collection includes, two shirts, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a poster. It can be purchased exclusively from Amazon. While they are currently still available the expectation is that they will sell out quickly. Much of the original Renaissance merch flew off the shelves last year. That material was sold through Beyonce’s own website and included pieces that were completely unavailable after just a few hours.

Beyonce Unveils New Merch

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR EXCLUSIVE ONLINE COLLECTION / DROP 1.0 / AMAZON MUSIC X BEYONCÉ 🪩🐝 #RENAISSANCEWORLDTOUR



➡️ https://t.co/qFcrJ5FKj6 pic.twitter.com/V97awCzPbX — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) June 28, 2023

Almost everything that has happened on the Renaissance Tour has been news worthy. Last week Beyonce narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction during one of the stops. The quick thinking of one of her frequent collaborators on stage saved the moment. She’s also been donating money to various businesses along the way. The most recent donation helped save a North London restaurant from closing due to rising energy costs.

Queen B and husband Jay-Z also recently stopped by Paris for Fashion Week. They made an appearance in support of Pharrell at the Louis Vuitton fashion show. It was Pharrell’s debut collection as the Head of Menswear at the company and celebrities showed out in bulk. Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, and Offset. Jay-Z, Tyler, and even Pharrell himself took the stage to perform after the show. What do you think of Beyonce’s new merch? Let us know in the comment section below.

