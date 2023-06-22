As part of her Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce pledged to donate $1 million to various businesses and yesterday she made her most recent donation. According to the Jasmine Brand, the donation went to a Nigerian restaurant in North London which was struggling to pay rising energy costs. The restaurant, Chuku’s, opener in 2020 and struggled through the pandemic like many others. Despite managing to stay open it had clearly been a struggle for the eatery. Though they survived, mounting bills left the future of the establishment in question until Beyonce herself stepped in. Not only did they get the massive donation, but also the level of exposure that comes with it.

Beyonce made a stop on her tour in Paris on Tuesday alongside husband Jay-Z. The pair were in attendance for the debut of Pharrell’s first collection as head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. On top of the attention she got for her flashy outfit, Bey was also going viral for a different video. A cute clip of her and fellow Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland dancing perfectly in sync has gone viral in the wake of the event.

Beyonce Makes A Massive Donation

Beyonce has had a relatively quite 2023 so far musically. While she has released two songs, both of which are just remixes of tracks from her Renaissance album last year. Back in February, she released a “Wetter” version of a fan-favorite track from the album “CUFF IT.” Last month, she dropped a more substantial new remix of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” which featured a new verse from Kendrick Lamar. While rumors have circulated about a potential Renaissance Deluxe edition, so far nothing has materialized.

Over the weekend Beyonce played a dazzling stop on her Renaissance tour which coincided with Juneteenth. To celebrate the holiday she wore outfits made exclusively by black designers for the entire night. The only problem fans took with the move was they Bey failed to tag the designers in her post about the undertaking. What do you think of Beyonce stepping in and saving a restaurant with her donation? Let us know in the comment section below.

