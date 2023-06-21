The Louis Vuitton fashion show kicked off Paris Fashion Week last night and celebrities showed out in spades. Given that Pharrell was making his debut as Head of Menswear with the luxury company it was a musical event to behold. Before the show, Rihanna was named the face of the new campaign and she showed up with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Pusha T and his brother walked in the show and debuted a new Clipse song. There was a concert afterward where Pharrell, Tyler, The Creator, and even Jay-Z performed.

Unsurprisingly, Beyonce was in attendance too. While her stylish look certainly got her plenty of attention there’s another video making the rounds that fans might be even more interested in. The video shows queen Bea and fellow Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland showing off some choreographed dance moves. While the choreography is admittedly not very involved, it still made for a wholesome clip of the two enjoying their time at the show together.

Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Are All Vibes

Beyonce’s clip wasn’t the only video of a celebrity dancing that made the rounds following the Louis Vuitton show. A video started circulating of Kim Kardashian dancing to a song during Jay-Z’s performance. While seemingly innocuous, fans were quick to notice that the song was “N*ggas In Paris,” which features her ex-husband Kanye West. Another video from Jay-Z’s performance also went viral after he asked the audience to clap along to a beat. When they couldn’t keep in time Jay-Z comedically declared that they just “forget the clap.”

Beyonce has been relatively quiet in terms of new music so far this year. Her only releases have been a pair of remixes of songs from her album Renaissance which dropped last year. The first is a “wetter” version of the fan-favorite track “CUFF IT.” The second and more substantial was a full remix of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” with a new guest verse from Kendrick Lamar. What do you think of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland’s new video together? Let us know in the comments below.

