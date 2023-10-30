Doja Cat Teams Up With Amazon For Exclusive “Scarlet” Merch Line

Last month, Doja Cat shared her new album, Scarlet. The project did some pretty impressive numbers selling 72k units in its first week. That was good enough for a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200, her second in a row. Doja is about to set out on a tour promoting the project with 24 dates coming later this year. The tour begins on October 31 and sees Ice Spice and Doechii coming along as openers.

Now, the official merch provider of the tour has been announced. Amazon is teaming up with Doja Cat on a new series of clothes and accessories related to the album. The collection features four shirts, three different pairs of socks, two pairs of shorts, a hoodie, a hat, and sweatpants. While all of the merch will be available at Doja's various tour stops later this year fans can also get their hands on them through the rapper's Amazon store page. Check out the full tour merch drop below.

Doja Cat Teams Up With Amazon For New Merch

Earlier this month, Doja Cat stopped by Hot Ones to eat some spicy wings and discuss a variety of topics in a new interview. The main clip that fans honed in on is one where Doja showed off just how relatable she is. She discusses her addiction to being online and some of the various "youtube rabbit holes" she's fallen down in her time online.

While Scarlet didn't quite top the album charts, Doja has been atop the Hot 100. Her song "Paint The Town Red" has spent three non-consecutive weeks at the number-one spot on the singles chart. In this week's newest edition of the chart, the song is still holding at number two. It's spent the past two weeks behind Taylor Swift's 2019 deep cut turned smash hit "Cruel Summer." What do you think of Doja Cat and Amazon's new merch collaboration? Let us know in the comment section below.

