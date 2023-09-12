Doja Cat Shares NSFW Photo Dump To Celebrate Her First Ever Number One Solo Hit

Doja Cat must be pretty excited to break a significant chart drought for rap.

BYLavender Alexandria
Doja Cat Shares NSFW Photo Dump To Celebrate Her First Ever Number One Solo Hit

Earlier this week it was officially announced that 2023 had its first number-one rap song on the Hot 100. In its fifth week on the charts Doja Cat's song "Paint The Town Red" elevated from number three to number one officially becoming the first hip-hop song to top the charts in over a year. She follows up Nicki Minaj, who debuted her single "Super Freaky Girl" at the top spot last year. Technically, Doja is the second rapper to appear on the top spot this year. Latto lent a guest verse to K-pop superstar Jung Kook's single "Seven" earlier this year which also debuted at number one.

It's Doja Cat's second time appearing at the number one spot. She previously topped the charts alongside Nicki Minaj with the pair's remix of Doja's viral hit "Say So." But "Paint The Town Red" represents her first ever time topping the charts by herself. Fittingly, she took to Instagram to celebrate the track's success. As is often the case with her Instagram photo dumps there's a surreal and random feeling to it throughout. Right in the middle of the series of pictures, however, is a screenshot of the track at the number one spot on the Hot 100.

Read More: Doja Cat Shares New Pictures With Ice Spice, Doechii, And Central Cee

Doja Cat Has The First Number One Rap Hit This Year

Doja Cat's highly anticipated new album Scarlet is slated to arrive later this month. The project will drop on September 22 and has been preceded by three singles. "Paint The Town Red" was the album's second single, following "Attention" and succeeded by "Demons." Doja is also going on tour later this year. The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween night and features Ice Spice and Doechii as openers.

What do you think of Doja Cat's newest surreal Instagram photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Central Cee Shares Controversial Caption About The Devil As He Poses With Doja Cat And Ice Spice

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.