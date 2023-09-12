Doja Cat Shares NSFW Photo Dump To Celebrate Her First Ever Number One Solo Hit

Earlier this week it was officially announced that 2023 had its first number-one rap song on the Hot 100. In its fifth week on the charts Doja Cat's song "Paint The Town Red" elevated from number three to number one officially becoming the first hip-hop song to top the charts in over a year. She follows up Nicki Minaj, who debuted her single "Super Freaky Girl" at the top spot last year. Technically, Doja is the second rapper to appear on the top spot this year. Latto lent a guest verse to K-pop superstar Jung Kook's single "Seven" earlier this year which also debuted at number one.

It's Doja Cat's second time appearing at the number one spot. She previously topped the charts alongside Nicki Minaj with the pair's remix of Doja's viral hit "Say So." But "Paint The Town Red" represents her first ever time topping the charts by herself. Fittingly, she took to Instagram to celebrate the track's success. As is often the case with her Instagram photo dumps there's a surreal and random feeling to it throughout. Right in the middle of the series of pictures, however, is a screenshot of the track at the number one spot on the Hot 100.

Doja Cat Has The First Number One Rap Hit This Year

Doja Cat's highly anticipated new album Scarlet is slated to arrive later this month. The project will drop on September 22 and has been preceded by three singles. "Paint The Town Red" was the album's second single, following "Attention" and succeeded by "Demons." Doja is also going on tour later this year. The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween night and features Ice Spice and Doechii as openers.

