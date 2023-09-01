Doja Cat Channels Baby Keem With New Single “Demons”

Doja Cat’s new track has fans comparing her to someone else.

Doja Cat has been very adamant about wanting to change up her style. Overall, she has mostly been known for her pop-rap styling. This has also included forays into R&B from time to time. However, Doja is looking to get rid of the pop label. Now, she wants to be a much edgier artist who is known for taking risks. Moreover, she is looking to ditch some of her pop fans who she believes have fallen for a “lesser” style of music.

This is all well and good, although fans felt like tracks such as “Paint The Town Red” were just yet another extension of what she’s already been doing. With her new album Scarlet dropping on September 22nd, fans want to see something a bit different. Well, on Friday, that is exactly what she gave us with the track “Demons.” This song had actually leaked on Twitter already, however, we now have the full version right in front of us.

Doja Cat Brings The Energy

Interestingly enough, the track sounds like something you would hear from the likes of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar. From the horn sections to the flows, there is a lot of “Melodic Blue” in here. Although, Doja puts her own spin on which leads to a pretty cool track. There are some great flows here and the lyrics are what you would expect from this new, edgier version of Doja.

Let us know what you think of this new Doja Cat song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m a puppet, I’m a sheep, I’m a cash cow
I’m the fastest-growing bitch on all your apps now
You are tired of me ’cause I’m on your ass now
You are mad at me ’cause I am all they slap now

