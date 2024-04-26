Doja Cat Flaunts Her Curves In Sultry Photoshoot And Has Fans Thirsting After Her

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Doja knows how to capture attention.

Doja Cat has blossomed into one of the biggest stars in the music world. Overall, she is someone who has been able to occupy numerous lanes. From the world of pop to hip-hop to r&b, Doja can pretty well do it all. However, this past year, she had a bit of an epiphany as she realized that she didn't want to appease a pop crowd. Instead, she wanted to lean a bit more into the hip-hop side of things. That was certainly prevalent on her album Scarlet which turned out to be one of the biggest successes of 2023.

On top of being extremely talented, Doja has been known to wow fans with her looks. She has gone through numerous style changes throughout the years, and fans have always been intrigued. In her latest photos posted to Instagram, Doja showcased off her style change, which involved her blond hair, and various tattoos. Furthermore, as you can see from the images below, Doja was serving body and flaunting her curves, which has led to fans thirsting for the artist.

Doja Cat Takes To IG

"It’s giving amber in her prime," one person wrote. "They could never make me hate you Doja," said another. Other fans echoed these sentiments to a T. "She do nd say some weird shit but her body is amazing…" noted one person. Interesting that the commenter would say this given Doja is getting flack for her recent comments about how fans should not bring kids to her shows.

Let us know what you think about Doja Cat and her most recent projects, in the comments section down below. Do you believe she is one of the best women rappers out right now? Do you prefer when she does pop, or when she showcases her rapping ability? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

