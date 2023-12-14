Doja Cat Refutes "Tacky" Satanist Accusations

During a recent interview with Apple Music, Doja Cat shared her feelings on rumors prompted by some of her Scarlet tracks. Some listeners have accused her of being a Satanist. According to her, references to the devil in her music or visuals are merely a creative choice and don't always carry the meaning that social media users assume. She says that while her work is up for interpretation, some of the speculation can get old, leading her to become frustrated.

“I like the idea of I did it on purpose and it’s this big ruse to make people react, but I also like the idea of—what it is is that I love this piece of visual art,” Doja Cat explained. “I like this visual for this sound. So, I chose that visual and I applied it to the sound and people made up what they want, which is what you do with art. You interpret it how you want to interpret it.”

Read More: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Beef Rumours Appear False As Former Shouts Out Queen Of Rap: Video

Doja Cat Thinks Devil-Worship Rumors Are "Annoying"

“Everybody has the right to interpret it how they want, but this whole very confident Satanism thing is like, I’m sorry – when the f*ck did I say that I was a Satanist?” she continued. “When did I ever say anything or even go marching outside the church? Talking about—no, when the f*ck did I say that? Anyway, it’s really tacky and annoying and f*cking discredits a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in. It discredits a lot of the hard work that a lot of people have put in.”

She went on, to note how consumers can often struggle to see the difference between reality and art, arguing that there isn't always an ulterior motive for what people create. What do you think of Doja Cat's response to rumors she's a Satanist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Doja Cat Warns White People To "Watch Their Mouths" During Concert: Watch

[Via]