Doja Cat Goes Full Demon In New Viral Pictures

Doja Cat has been leaning into controversial imagery more and more recently. After some fans complained about the playfully demonic imagery in the early singles from her new album Scarlet she doubled down. The third single from the album is literally called “Demons” and fans were fittingly upset that it’s demonic and satanic. They called out the album cover for its imagery and Doja herself hit back hard. “Y’all so b*tchmade you probably couldn’t make it through an episode of ‘Goosebumps’, f*ckin p*ssies,” she said in an Instagram post directed at them.

Doja Cat dropped the music video for the song overnight. It features her dressed up as a demon haunting the dreams of Yellowjackets actress Christina Ricci. While that unsurprisingly resulted in some backlash from fans, it wasn’t even the most controversial or viral thing she dropped last night. She shared some new pictures online that show her demon look in much more detail. Fans had a pretty stunned reaction to where Doja went with her new look. “Nah this is crazy,” reads one of the top comments on the post. “How tf we get here from the cow song,” another fan hilarious observes. Check out the full post below.

Doja Cat’s Newest Demon Controversy

Doja Cat took to social media earlier this week to announce a release date for her new album Scarlet. Fans can expect to hear her new album later this month when it drops on September 22. She’s released three singles from the album so far. Before “Demons” she released “Attention” and “Paint The Town Red.” The latter has become a pretty successful hit vaulting into the top 5 of the Hot 100 this week.

Doja Cat has been extremely active on her Instagram recently. She’s been posting everything from teasing fans with controversial visuals from her new album to posting DIY edits of her with spiders and fire-breathing dragons overlayed. What do you think of Doja Cat’s newest demonic look? Let us know in the comment section below.

