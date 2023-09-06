Doja Cat Says She’s “Fine” Amid Neck Brace Reveal

Doja Cat recently hopped on Instagram, sharing yet another confusing image with followers. The songstress is seen staring into the camera seriously, posing in what looks to be a neck brace. "i'm fine my neck is fine," she captioned the contradictory photo. It's unclear whether or not Doja's actually injured, but for obvious reasons, the post raised some concern amongst fans in her comments section.

"Doja is your neck fine?" one commenter asks. Various others chimed in with jokes about her new "Demons" music video, in which she's seen committing to her demon character with some spooky choreography. "It’s from climbing on the ceiling huh," a fan writes. Another claims she must have simply "slayed too hard." This is far from the first of Doja's social media posts to leave fans perplexed, but this one has left them worried for her physical health.

Doja Cat is currently gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, Scarlet. The album is scheduled for release on September 22 of this year. The performer's already managed to get fans interested with her singles "Paint The Town Red," "Demons," and "Attention." She's been leaning into some demonic imagery as of late, which has sparked controversy among listeners. Doja appears to be unfazed by the criticism.

At the end of last month, Doja Cat also took to social media to unveil the highly-anticipated release date and album cover for Scarlet. She was immediately hit with backlash for the album's artwork, however, after she was accused of copying another artist. The German metal band Chaver is using the same image for the cover of their upcoming album, which is also set for release the same day as Doja's Scarlet. Doja later responded by changing the cover art, which now boasts a spider created by the same artist. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doja Cat.

