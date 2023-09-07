Doja Cat Divulges On Why She Wore A Neck Brace

Doja Cat is gearing up for a huge end of the year. Over the last few weeks, she has been giving us some singles to sink our teeth into. For instance, we have gotten "Attention," "Paint The Town Red," and even "Demons." Overall, these songs are pointing toward a new direction for Doja. Although some feel like her music is still operating within the same space as it did before, others are very excited about the new philosophy. Moreover, her change in physical appearance has certainly matched up with the sound of a record like "Demons."

When it comes to her social media posts, Doja Cat has definitely been maintaining a "unique" persona. She will typically post unflattering images of herself and frame them as memes. Recently, she did just that, although she was wearing a neck brace in the image. At the time, she revealed that her neck was fine and that there was nothing to worry about. On the red carpet of the Victoria’s Secret World Tour fashion show, Entertainment Tonight asked Doja to give fans a full explanation for the hardware.

Doja Cat Explains Herself

As the story goes, Doja has a friend who needs a neck brace, and she just took it from him in the spur of the moment. “So my friend here — my date, my lovely date — got whiplash, and he took… he takes it off sometimes, and so I just stole it from him," Doja Cat revealed. “I’m literally fine, completely fine. My neck is great.” So there you have it, folks. There is absolutely nothing to worry about. Instead, Doja is doing great, and she is ready to drop her album Scarlet, on September 22nd, the same day as Drake.

Doja Cat has become a polarizing figure, however, she remains beloved by hardcore fans.

