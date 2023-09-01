Doja Cat Clarifies She Isn’t Dissing Other Rappers In New Song

Numerous controversies have already spawned from Doja Cat’s new song “Demons.” One of those controversies, though not the loudest, is that various fan groups thought she might be taking shot at other female rappers in the lyrics. Doja was quick to shut that particular controversy down on her Instagram story. “people don’t wanna accept im dissing them so they try to pin it on cardi nicki and meg and every other female rapper. I don’t diss rappers. I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching,” she said in an Instagram story post. But that was only the first in a trio of posts she made on the matter.

Doja Cat continues. “i don’t diss people i’m inspired by i don’t diss people i look up to. i don’t diss people who don’t harass and attack me every day. Y’ALL DO. SHE doesn’t. THEY don’t. Y’all are the problem,” she suggests. Fans getting involved in the matter isn’t that much of a surprise given Doja has recently opted to pick fights with her fans numerous times. She had one more post to really clarify who her disses were aimed at. “TO BE 100% CLEAR because I know you all need me to talk REEEEAL SLOOOOOW for you. I’m not dissing anyone but the f*cking phonies in my comment section.” Check out the entire posts below.

Read More: Doja Cat And Lil Wayne Headline First Wave Of VMA Performers

Doja Cat Is Dissing Her Own Fans

The drama surrounding “Demons” started before it even came out. Doja Cat took to Instagram to share the tracks album cover, which fans took issue with. She clapped back hard at fans as well when they expressed issues with the allegedly satanic visuals. “Y’all so b*tchmade you probably couldn’t make it through an episode of ‘Goosebumps’, f*ckin p*ssies,” she said to fans.

More controversy emerged after its music video dropped overnight. Fans continued to take issue with Doja’s embracing of demonic visuals. In the video, she takes on the role of a demon with elaborate body paint. What do you think of Doja Cat clarifying that she doesn’t diss other rappers? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Doja Cat Goes Full Demon In New Viral Pictures

[Via]