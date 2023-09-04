Doja Cat Shares Another Interesting Image To Her Instagram

The ever-interesting series of social media posts for Doja Cat continues with this latest Instagram upload. The vibrant singer and rapper is just weeks away from releasing her highly-awaited fourth studio album, Scarlet. The new LP will be available on streaming platforms on Friday, September 22. Doja has already unleashed supposedly three new singles ahead of the drop date. “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” and most recently, “Demons,” are all gaining a lot of buzz.

On top her of music splitting a lot of peoples’ opinions, her social media presence is also causing a divide. Near the end of August, she displayed some very outlandish photos. One of her posts included a ton of different images ranging from a dog with an extended neck, to a photoshopped picture of her with spiders, and more. Additionally, she posted her version of a thirst trap with her forehead appearing larger than usual with the camera zoom she used. There are a lot of people saying she is essentially going off the deep end, but she clearly does not care about the outside noise.

Doja Cat Continues To Not Care In Latest IG Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Doja Cart’s latest Instagram pic is sure to trigger a whole lot more people. She captioned this post simply, “shid post.” That is a translation for sh**post, which is a term used to describe a photo that contributes nothing of importance, derails discussion, or is an attempt to spam people with memes. Sort of like what she did with the collage aforementioned, this features one picture. Doja Cat is posing in different ways, with a few outfits, and they are all next to each other with a white background. We will have to wait and see if more people continue to unfollow her after this.

What are your initial thoughts on Doja Cat’s latest Instagram picture? Is she one of the most interesting artists in the world right now? Are you still pumped for the release of Scarlet? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

