Doja Cat Posts New Album Cover After Allegations Of Copying Another Artist

Doja Cat’s highly anticipated new album is arriving soon. After dropping a pair of singles and teasing the project all year fans are more than ready to hear an entire new project from the versatile rapper and singer. That excitement rose even more when she posted the album artwork to social media for fans to pour over. The simple pink spider on a white background didn’t leave much to dig through, but perceptive fans still noticed something.

The album cover Doja Cat shared bore a striking resemblance to another used by German metal band Chaver. Not only do both covers sport the same pink spider but both albums are set to be released on the same day, September 22. As it turns out both pieces were made by the same artist, named Dusty Ray. As a result of the confusion, it seems that Doja has decided to change her album cover to something new. She deleted the original Instagram post and replaced it with a new album cover of a different spider. Check out the new artwork below.

Doja Cat Updates Her Album Cover

This isn’t the only time artwork has led to controversy for Doja Cat recently. The art for her upcoming new single “Demons” came under fire by many fans claiming that it was demonic or satanic. When Doja hit back she didn’t mince words. She compared fans who had issues with her artwork to those who couldn’t even handle Goosebumps.

Doja Cat also doesn’t have the level of fan support she used to. That’s because she picked a fight against her own fanbase over their “kittenz” label. She refused to back down repeatedly calling out fans online and ultimately resulting in her losing over 250k followers. Despite the large exodus of some of her most diehard fans, she didn’t seem very bothered. In an interview following the affair, she described the whole experience as freeing. Which of the two album covers Doja Cat shared do you like more? Let us know in the comment section below.

