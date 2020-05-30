controversey
- Pop CultureCharleston White Net Worth 2024: Update Wealth Of The Controversial CommentatorThe story of Charleston White to his current place as an internet sensation is plagued with controversy, hot takes, and contention.By Jake Skudder
- MusicDrama Unfolds As Fallen Rapper JayDaYoungan's Baby Mother Rocks NBA YoungBoy MerchFans have mixed opinions.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKanye West Challenges Notions Of Race At Listening Party: "We're Not Black, We're Indian"Kanye is not one to shy away from sharing his opinion.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNick Cannon Speaks Out On Diddy Controversy Amid Cassie's Explosive LawsuitHe clearly doesn't know how to feel.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicAlicia Keys Refutes Being Pro Hamas After Fan BacklashKeys is insisting its all just a coincidence. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Goes Full Demon In New Viral PicturesDoja is once again facing allegations of being satanic.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBurna Boy Clarifies Comments On Black AmericansThe Nigerian singer is also facing backlash for his comments about Afrobeats.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBurna Boy On Afrobeats: "They Lack Substance"The Nigerian-bred musician has faced major backlash for his comments. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicNoname Says Fans' "Disappointment" Over Jay Electronica‘s "Antisemitic" Verse Doesn't Phase HerNoname has no regrets about Jay Electronica‘s appearance on her new album, "Sundial."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X's Label Finally Lets Him Release New Music After "Satanic Controversy"He joked his label is finally allowing him to release new music while teasing a new track dubbed 'Industry Baby.'By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Shares Lengthy Apology In Response To "Yellow Bone" ControversyDaniLeigh has released a lengthy apology in response to backlash over her new track.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHannah Brown Issues Another Apology For Saying N-Word On IG LiveHannah Brown has released another full-fledged apology for saying the n-word on Instagram Live.By Cole Blake