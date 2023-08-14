Noname Says Fans’ “Disappointment” Over Jay Electronica‘s “Antisemitic” Verse Doesn’t Phase Her

Noname says that she won’t be apologizing for the inclusion of Jay Electronica‘s “antisemitic” verse on her new album, Sundial. She addressed the backlash to her song, “Balloons,” in a statement on Instagram, Sunday.

As for Electronica’s verse, he raps: “And some fuckboy eighty-fiver come run up and press me/ It’s all a hoax, quite simple, a joke like Zelenskyy/ The Imams, the Rabbis, and the Pope, incidentally/ Couldn’t stop my boca from quotin’ quotes from the senseis.” Later, he adds: “If anybody asks, tell ’em Farrakhan sent me/ It’s the war of Armageddon and I’m beggin’ the listener/ If you ain’t fightin’, that mean you either dead or a prisoner.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Singer Noname performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Here’s the truth. No, I’m not antisemitic. I don’t hate groups of people,” Noname began in her statement. “I am against white supremacy which is a global system that privileges people who identify as white. I’ve been clear about this for years. I’m not going to apologize for a verse I didn’t write. I’m not going to apologize for including it on my album. If you feel I’m wrong for including that’s fair. Don’t listen. Unfollow and support all the other amazing rappers putting out dope music.” She concluded: “Your disappointment truly means absolutely nothing to me and I say that with love.”

The statement isn’t the first time she’s referenced the controversy. She gave a more brief response to a fan when she dropped “Balloons” as a single, earlier this summer. “N****s legit rap about actual murder and sexual assault that they commit in real life and y’all can’t take a jay elect verse? please drink water and be safe out here,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. She released Sundial as her first album in five years, last week. It features appearances from Common, billy woods, $ilkMoney, and more.

