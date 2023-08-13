Noname Closes Out “Sundial” Album With “oblivion” Featuring Common & Ayoni

Over the next month, we’ll hear the final hip-hop and R&B albums of summer 2023 before transitioning into the industry heavy-hitters, who tend to share major projects in the last quarter of the year. This weekend continued the trend of artists both new and old showing out on singles and LPs. Those who stand out in the latter category are Trippie Redd (A Love Letter To You 5) and Noname (Sundial).

Noname didn’t come quietly with her latest project, bringing on collaborators like Atoni, $ilkMoney, billy woods, and Jimetta. She received no shortage of backlash for her decision to work with Jay Electronica on “balloons,” which also features Eryn Allen Kane. Elsewhere on Sundial, the 31-year-old threw shade at huge names like Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna, earning her plenty of attention in the media. We’ve already reported on that drama, but today (August 13), we’re spotlighting Sundial‘s closing song, “oblivion” featuring Common and Ayoni.

Noname’s Sundial Takes Us to “oblivion”

“Sacrificial lambs, scam the church / The whole world berserk, the product is a perk,” the Chicago native begins over production by Berg. While Noname’s work here is impressive, it’s her collaborator’s verse as “oblivion” comes to an end that has us pressing the replay button consistently. “I’m a pallbearer to this fake ni**a era / Gamblin’ life so that I could get better,” the multivalent reflects in the latter half of his turn contribution. “My metaphysics ain’t for the Metaverse / It’s red alerts, I touch where the ghetto hurts.”

Before another weekend of HNHH release recommendations comes to a close, stream “oblivion” featuring Common and Ayoni above. If you’re feeling the collaborative track, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For those of you who haven’t yet streamed Sundial, you can do so at the link below.

