Noname Explains JAY-Z Diss On “Sundial”: “I Don’t Hate This Man”

Noname says that she has no personal issue with JAY-Z, despite dissing him as well as Rihanna, Beyonce, and Kendrick Lamar on her song, "namesake." Speaking with Ebro Darden, she explained that it's a mere difference in ideological beliefs.

“I don’t hate this man. I don’t even know JAY-Z. He's a total stranger. We just have ideological differences. That's all. The song was just kind of talking about a lot of things, but definitely complacency from all of us. I think the names got the most focus. Like, 'go Rihanna go, go Beyonce, go," but really that was supposed to be me mimicking the crowd. Like, 'this is how y'all look, making all these critiques about folks on the internet but then we be running to the shows to go and support.'"

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Singer Noname performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for the lyrics to "namesake," Noname rapped: “Read in between the line at the crime scene/ I ain’t f*cking with the NFL or JAY-Z/ Propaganda for the military complex, the same gun that shot lil’ Terry/ Out West, the same gun that shot Senair in the West Bank/ We all think the Super Bowl is the best thing/ Go, Rihanna, go! Watch the fighter jet fly high/ War machine gets glamorized, we play the game to pass the time/ Go, Beyoncé, go! Watch the fighter jet fly high." Check out her comments on her intentions with the song below.

Noname Explains "Namesake" Song

“I don’t hate this man. I don’t know Jay-Z. We just have ideological differences.” I got #Noname on the show today talking about her latest album Sundial. Open @AppleMusic and tap Radio to tune in live. https://t.co/RwqJBvn5Cd pic.twitter.com/rm07aY45dV — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 31, 2023

Noname included "namesake" on the tracklist to her 2023 album, Sundial. She collaborated with Eryn Allen Kane, Jay Electronica, Common, and Billy Woods on other tracks off the project.

