Yesterday, critical darling rapper Noname announced her long awaited comeback single. The track is called “Balloons” and features singer Eryn Allen Kane and rapper Jay Electronica. It’s the Jay Electronica feature that some fans had an issue with. Subsequently many pointed out that Jay Elec has professed views in the past that align with strong antisemitism. Given the way that Noname often calls out other rappers and celebrities for their failures in political and social awareness, many were quick to do the same to her.

She initially responded with a tweet earlier today addressing the backlash after a fan pointed out Jay has a song where he compares himself to rap’s Hitler. “been seeing a lot of critiques about my choice to include jay on my song. if you disagree with his political and religious beliefs that’s fine. but to compare him to hitler? a man responsible for the extermination of millions is wild as fuck to me. it’s truly not that deep,” her tweet reads. That turned out to be the first of many tweets she made responding to fans concerns throughout the day. “n*ggas legit rap about actual murder and sexual assault that they commit in real life and y’all can’t take a jay elect verse? please drink water and be safe out here,” a follow-up tweet reads.

Noname Defends Jay Electronica Feature

y’all don’t want the album. fine — noname (@noname) July 14, 2023

Noname really raised the stakes for fans when she threatened to delay the album. It wouldn’t be the first time she announced a project that never saw the light of day after her Factory Baby album was scrapped. She did quell some fans concerns by assuring them that the single would at least still come out on time. “oh the song fa sho coming out lol. the album is another story. “i’m good on the selective outrage. anyways hip hop is in a great place right now,” she said. “another noname album ain’t really necessary.”

Plenty of fans were vocal about how much they want the new album. Noname’s twitter feed is also full of supportive messages from fans excited for new music. What do you think of Noname defending her inclusion of Jay Electronica on her new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

